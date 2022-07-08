Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon teaches students in Texas how to sweep an opponent

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently held a seminar at the House of Dragons Martial Arts in Texas. The ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai titleholder put his skills on full display and showed why he has over 250 victories in the sport.

In a clip shared by ONE Championship, Rodtang swept Shane Fazen of FightTIPS. The caption given with the clip read:

"Rodtang Jitmuangnon with the SWEEP"

Shane Fazen is the host of FightTIPS, a YouTube channel that has over 3 million subscribers and looks to teach practitioners striking tips and basics. The channel shared a longer version of Rodtang's seminar and sparring session with Fazen. The host announced:

"Yesterday, I had the honor of sparring with ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon, at the House of Dragons Seminar at Driven Gym in Woodbridge, NJ."

Watch the video of Rodtang sparring with Fazen below:

The video also features some words of wisdom from the Muay Thai world champion. Rodtang Jitmuangnon said that he may not be the best fighter but he has the best heart, and that's what matters most.

He also added that students should not worry about flashy kicks, elbows, or knees, but instead focus on mastering the basics.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix

The year 2022 has played host to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, in which the reigning flyweight king Rodtang Jitmuangnon is among those competing in the brackets. In the opening round, he had a dominant victory over Jacob Smith earlier this year.

Rodtang advanced to the semifinal round and will next face Cyprus-born striker Savvas Michael. The two fighters are set to meet at ONE 161 on August 26 in US prime time.

ONE 161 will be headlined by a flyweight world title rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. The event will also stream live on Amazon Prime Video.

The other end of the Grand Prix brackets features Walter Goncalves meeting Muay Thai specialist Superlek Kiatmoo9. For the overall Grand Prix prediction, former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex offered her outlook on this. Speaking to ONE, she said:

“I think Rodtang and Superlek will face each other in the final. It will be a very exciting match. This has been a highly anticipated match for a long time. If they meet in ONE, it would be fun to watch.”

Rodtang is an expert Muay Thai practitioner and will be looking to collect the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix title later this year.

