"Rodtang is just a beast" - Fans marvel at Rodtang Jitmuangnon's display of power and class in complete beatdown of Jiduo Yibu

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is best known for his Muay Thai exploits, though he has also proven that his punching power carries well even when he competes in eight-ounce boxing gloves.

'The Iron Man' competed in his second kickboxing bout under the ONE banner in January 2023 when he fought Jiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6. Though 'The Eagle of Yi' is a highly technical striker, Rodtang fearlessly walked him down throughout their three-round firefight to earn the unanimous decision victory.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Fans could hardly believe what they saw from the Jitmuangnon Gym star, and they shared their thoughts in the comments section:

"Rodtang is just a beast and a amazing Muay Thai fighter ❤️"

"Heavy tanker both of em, the best match ever!!! tq to both of em."

"Lots of love after this war. Rodtangs move so nice."

"Rodtang's world class. He knows his opponent is hurt so he took it easy at the end, just enough to secure his victory."

"Rodtang does not fear pain... Pain fear Rodtang 😡😡☠️☠️"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

ONE Championship head honcho reveals what lies ahead for Rodtang

Rodtang is coming off his greatest masterpiece yet as a ONE athlete this past March when he knocked out Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa with ease in the headliner of ONE 172.

During the post-event press conference, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared who he expects Rodtang will face next:

"Actually, it's going to be [Rodtang versus] Haggerty. We're doing Haggerty versus Rodtang, [for the] next one. But, of course, Rodtang has many fights for him now. You know, he can call his shots now. He'll fight anybody. Rodtang will fight anybody."

Watch the entire press conference below:

