“Rodtang was just playing around” - Fans see through Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s mean intentions in dominant win over Jiduo Yibu

Before Rodtang Jitmuangnon steps into one of the biggest kickboxing bouts of his career later this month, ONE Championship revisited the night he put on a masterclass against Jiduo Yibu in a pair of eight-ounce gloves.

That electrifying showdown took place at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023, where Rodtang pushed Jiduo to his limit under catchweight kickboxing rules to walk away with a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

From the opening bell, the Thai superstar wasted no time asserting his dominance, unleashing a barrage of kicks and punches that sent Jiduo to an early eight-count. The Impact Arena in Bangkok erupted in approval, fueling Rodtang’s relentless assault.

Jiduo fought back, landing the occasional punch-and-kick combination, but Rodtang shrugged it off with his trademark showmanship.

The pattern continued for the rest of the matchup — Rodtang pressing forward with punishing combinations, Jiduo desperately trying to earn his respect, and the crowd savoring every moment.

When the final bell rang, there was little doubt about the result. Rodtang’s dominance was absolute. And when ONE Championship uploaded the full fight on YouTube, fans were once again left in awe of 'The Iron Man’s' sheer brilliance:

Rodtang squares off with Takeru in his next kickboxing assignment

Now, as he prepares to face Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 on March 23, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will aim to replicate that same level of supremacy.

The two striking icons are set to collide in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, headlining the extravaganza at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

However, this time, the challenge is far greater. Takeru is no ordinary adversary — he’s a three-division K-1 world champion who once authored an astonishing seven-year unbeaten streak to his name, firmly establishing himself as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

With both fighters at the peak of their prime, the stage is set for an unforgettable showdown.

ONE 172 will be broadcast live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

