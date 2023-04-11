Rodtang just wants to excite the fans: “They can tell their friends they have watched Rodtang”

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon said that as a fighter, he is not only focused on wins and losses but also bringing excitement in every outing for the fans and making an impact with his performance.

'The Iron Man' has been nearly unstoppable in 14 fights to date since making his ONE Championship debut in 2019. While he is proud of what he has achieved, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion shared that his mindset has always been going beyond what his fight record shows.

Rodtang told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I don’t think about winning and losing. I just want to do my part and show the fans who I am; making them happy. They can tell their friends they have watched Rodtang and see how entertaining, aggressive, and fun it is.”

25-year-old Rodtang will return to action to defend his world title against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The event is set for 1stBank Center in Colorado, U.S.A.

It will be his fifth defense of the belt he won in August 2019. The most recent of his successful defenses of the world title came last November against ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph ‘The Hurricane' Lasiri by unanimous decision.

The celebrated Thai striker was later in action this past January, defeating China’s Jiduo Yibu by unanimous decision in their catchweight kickboxing showdown. He was also initially penciled to vie for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March but had to pull out during fight week because of injury.

'The Iron Man' and his team, however, assured that they will be ready to compete at ONE’s first-ever on-ground live U.S. show.

Looking to stop the reign of the Thai champion is 28-year-old Edgar Tabares, who is making his promotional debut. He is Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai International Champion and boasts an ultra-aggressive style that he hopes can foil the durability of Rodtang.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

