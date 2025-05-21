"Rodtang is made by steel" - Fans marvel at Rodtang Jitmuangnon's methodical beatdown of Mexican challenger in Denver

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship was one of the most anticipated fights at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, which was ONE Championship's first-ever live event in the United States.

Happening inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, 'The Iron Man' wanted to leave an indelible mark on American fans when he shared the circle with Mexican standout Edgar Tabares.

After a thrilling first round, Rodtang caught the challenger with his back against the cage midway through the second round and landed a short left elbow for the knockout.

Watch the highlights of their fight below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Fans shared their thoughts on Rodtang's performance in the comments section, writing:

"Rodtang is made by steel man 🦾"

"Sharp combinations coming from different levels!"

"Bro looks like a villain from DBZ."

"Rodtang reminds me a bit of Buakaw early in his career 🔥🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Rodtang shares why he eventually chose Muay Thai over soccer

It can be hard to believe now, but Rodtang was once set to showcase his talents on the football field instead of in the circle.

In a 2022 interview with ONE, he explained why Muay Thai became his sport of choice:

"Actually, my love for soccer happened even before I started Muay Thai. When I was young, I didn't like Muay Thai because I was scared. I didn't like to fight. I preferred soccer. I started playing soccer when I was a kid."

He added:

"But I was paid very little for playing soccer, compared to Muay Thai. So, I decided to compete in Muay Thai to earn more money to support my family. At that time, I would earn 300 baht per fight. When I moved to Bangkok to pursue Muay Thai as a career, I stopped playing soccer. I just came back to play it again recently."

