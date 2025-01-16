Rodtang offers his take on what makes Superbon and Tawanchai dangerous fighters ahead of ONE 170 rematch

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is among the deadliest strikers to grace ONE Championship. His status among his peers gives him the credibility to comment on the featherweight Muay Thai world championship clash between reigning king Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon at ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

During an interview with the promotion, 'The Iron Man' was asked to compare what makes his Thai compatriots two of the best 155-pound strikers in the world today. He responded:

"Tawanchai is a boxer with brutal weapons and sharp eyesight, and his boxing IQ is high. Superbon is the same. His IQ in boxing is at a master's level. He's the best at adapting his skills on stage. His best move that everyone knows and should watch out for is the neck kicks."

Tawanchai and Superbon's world title tilt at ONE 170 will be a rematch of their December 2023 classic, where the former retained 26 pounds of featherweight Muay Thai gold via majority decision.

As for Superbon, the promotion recently announced that he has been elevated from interim featherweight kickboxing world champion to the undisputed king of the division in light of then-reigning king Chingiz Allazov's departure.

The Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will host ONE 170. The full event is available via watch.onefc.com

Rodtang set for flyweight kickboxing dream match in March

Rodtang is training hard for his flyweight kickboxing megafight with Japanese great Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The premier strikers were supposed to clash at ONE 165 in January 2024, but the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion pulled out due to an injury suffered in training camp.

ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai king Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped up in Rodtang's stead and spectacularly defended the 135-pound kickboxing gold against Takeru.

