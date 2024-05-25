Rodtang recalls how his ‘bromance’ with fellow ONE world champion Mikey Musumeci started

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon has forged an unlikely friendship with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci.

The two are often seen hanging out with each other on social media, doing anything from riding dirt bikes to ocean fishing -- even singing karaoke.

Despite living thousands of miles apart between Thailand and the United States and a language barrier that requires the presence of an interpreter, Rodtang and Musumeci have become good friends.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang recounted how his 'bromance' with 'Darth Rigatoni' began.

'The Iron Man' said:

"I was fighting Jiduo Yibu, and I needed to make weight before the fight. Mikey walked over and offered his help. I decided not to do it, so I apologized to him for not taking his offer. That was the first time we got to know each other."

It was the moment when Rodtang needed help the most that an unlikely friend came to give him support. Fast forward to today, 'The Iron Man' and 'Darth Rigatoni' are best buds.

Fans will not have to wait long to see both of these men in action when they take on different opponents in a few weeks' time.

Rodtang says language barrier not a hindrance to friendship with Mikey Musumeci: "I understand some words"

Thai superstar 'The Iron man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon says he has no problem communicating with new bestie 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci, despite the two speaking completely different languages.

Rodtang has been studying English for some time now in order to better connect with his fans, particularly in the United States. But when he has difficulty understanding some things, there's always a personal interpreter at the ready.

He told ONE Championship:

"I have my personal interpreter. I understand some words he says, but I’m unable to communicate back because I’m not that good at English. But I understand what he’s saying."