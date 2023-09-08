Rodtang recalls lending a hand to Smilla Sundell in training: “I wanted her to unleash her full potential”

What makes ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon such a well-loved figure is his desire to make others around him better at their crafts.

‘The Iron Man’ loves to offer a helping hand whenever he can, even spending time with Swedish prodigy Smilla Sundell.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang recalled the time he stopped by Fairtex Gym in Pattaya to train with Sundell, who was at the time getting ready for Jackie Buntan at ONE 156 in April last year:

“Back then, she was preparing for her World Title match. They didn’t have enough trainers for her, so I gave her a hand.”

It didn’t take long for Rodtang to witness what the hype was all about. The towering 18-year-old was as good as advertised and was a natural in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

When the shy Smilla Sundell was seemingly pulling her punches, Rodtang urged her to go all out. The 26-year-old Thai superstar is known for his incredible chin, after all. He added:

“I sparred with her and encouraged her to hit me harder because she was afraid that she would hurt me. But I wanted her to unleash her full potential so I could see how good she is.”

Needless to say, that training regime with Rodtang worked wonders as Sundell put a beatdown on Buntan to become the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

‘The Hurricane’ will look to defend her gold strap against another tough adversary, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Rodtang, on the other hand, is also preparing for his own world title defense against compatriot Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

