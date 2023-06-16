Rodtang reflects on becoming the highest-paid Muay Thai fighter of all time: “How did I get here?”

Muay Thai was Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s meal ticket out of poverty, and he certainly has one of the best rags-to-riches stories in all of combat sports.

After dealing with crippling poverty as a child in the province of Phatthalung, Thailand, ‘The Iron Man’ is now considered the highest-paid Muay Thai fighter on the planet.

ONE Chairman Chatri Sityodtong recently confirmed that the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is earning $300,000 USD (3 million THB) per fight, which is the highest among his peers in “The Art of Eight Limbs” by a huge margin.

Rodtang, who graced the Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 11 last weekend to support his fellow Thai fighters, recently opened up about the life-changing wealth.

He told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post:

“For me to get that 10 million baht. It's been unbelievable. I was a poor kid growing up and I'm still confused, as to how did I get here? But getting that contract will make me give my all every Friday.”

Here’s the full interview:

Besides his show money, Rodtang is also eligible for performance bonuses handed out by the promotion for fighters who put on spectacular performances.

In fact, the 25-year-old received a massive $100,000 extra bounty in the monumental ONE Fight Night 10 card last month.

The Jitmuangnon Gym megastar was showered by love and adoration from the American fans at 1st Bank Center in Denver, Colorado, and he returned the favor by elbowing Edgar Tabares into oblivion.

Rodtang certainly earned every penny and more, as he remains unbeaten in 14 all-striking matches inside the Circe.

Relive his bonus-clinching victory at ONE Fight Night 10, available on replay for Prime Video subscribers in North America. The succeeding ONE Fight Night 11 spectacle can also be rewatched on the platform, free of charge.

