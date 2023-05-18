Whenever Rodtang Jitmuangnon makes his way to the circle, it’s a guarantee that his match would be worthy of top billing.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is a striking cheat code who blends unstoppable offense with indestructible resilience and he’s used those two traits to go on a rampage in ONE Championship.

Rodtang is a perfect 14-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship and is an absurd 271-42-10 in his overall career.

Though he’s a firebrand inside the circle, he’s also the perfect entertainer outside of it and that kind of charisma has endeared him to millions of fans around the globe.

While there’s no announcement of his next fight just yet, let’s look back at Rodtang’s biggest moments in ONE Championship.

#3. Dominant world title defense against Joseph Lasiri

Champion vs. champion bouts are always a spectacle since it has two fighters at the top of the sport battling for ultimate supremacy.

Rodtang had one such match when he defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4.

While Lasiri is a stellar striker, Rodtang proved to the world that he’s on another level.

Watch Rodtang vs. Lasiri below:

The Italian star threw strikes and combinations that would’ve put a normal fighter out cold, but Rodtang is no normal martial artist.

Rodtang was a marauding force throughout the five-round contest and even taunted Lasiri to up the ante a few times in the latter rounds.

In the end, it looked like another day in the office for Rodtang as he retained the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

#2. Knocking out Edgar Tabares in the US

Rodtang didn’t let the bright lights of Broomfield, Colorado blind him one bit when he made his United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

But he did shut the lights out of Edgar Tabares.

Rodtang was already a global name before ONE Championship made its trip to Colorado, but his star exploded into a supernova when he faced Tabares at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

Watch Rodtang vs. Tabares below:

In an interesting change of pace, Rodtang looked to take the back foot in the first round while carefully studying Tabares’ tendencies.

Tabares, to his credit, was an aggressive striker from the start trying to land that pivotal shot that could wobble Rodtang.

There is, however, no known way of hurting Rodtang and the flyweight Muay Thai king decided that he’s done enough research to finally put his theory to the test.

After dodging Tabares’ spinning back elbow, Rodtang launched a short elbow of his own that instantly felled the Mexican challenger for a highlight-reel knockout win.

#1. Besting Jonathan Haggerty to start world title reign

Rodtang’s legend had to start somewhere, and many would point out his first world title in ONE Championship as its origin.

The Thai megastar already had more than 250 professional wins when he debuted in ONE Championship in 2018, but he needed that world title if he truly wanted to cement his name as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time.

Rodtang had that chance when he faced Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in August 2019.

With a four-fight win streak heading into ONE: Dawn of Heroes, Rodtang seemed to have faced his match with the British superstar.

Watch Rodtang vs. Haggerty below:

The pair traded shots for five grueling rounds with Rodtang’s forward pressure meeting an almost equal match in Haggerty’s aggressive pace.

In the end, it was Rodtang’s overall attack that prevailed, earning him the unanimous decision win and starting his reign with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Rodtang then bolstered his reputation when he knocked Haggerty out in their world title rematch at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020.

