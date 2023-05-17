Rodtang Jitmuangnon hailed as “the next big global superstar”

Thai superstar striker Rodtang Jitmuangnon has all the makings of being the next global martial arts superstar. This, ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong firmly believes.

Sityodtong highlighted this after ‘The Iron Man’ had another scintillating performance at ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States earlier this month.

Rodtang successfully defended the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado. He defeated Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares by knockout in the second round with a thunderous elbow to the jaw.

The impressive win was greatly celebrated by American fans inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver. They cheered his name in unison as he was declared the winner and being interviewed, as well as hugged and took pictures with him as he made his way back to the dressing room.

Speaking during the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 10, Sityodtong underscored that the warm reception that Rodtang received in his U.S. debut was a testament to his lure as a fighter that fans can truly rally behind.

The ONE Championship executive said:

“Obviously, he’s pound-for-pound, one of the greatest strikers on the planet, if not the greatest striker on the planet. He comes and entertains and he knocks people out. He has everything to be the next big global superstar.”

Apart from retaining his world title, ‘The Iron Man’ earned a $100,000 performance bonus from Sityodtong. It also kept his record in striking-only matches in ONE unblemished at 14-0.

Moving forward, Rodtang said he wants to vie for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, currently held by Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty of the United Kingdom, as well as dip his hands in mixed martial arts.

