Look back at Rodtang’s stunning KO win at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship posted Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s latest defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on YouTube.

On May 5, ‘The Iron Man’ made his United States debut to defend his flyweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The Thai superstar was matched up against Edgar Tabares, a promotional newcomer with a gritty reputation and a lot to prove.

In the second round, Tabares tried to land a spinning elbow, which was unsuccessful. Once he straightened out, Rodtang was waiting with a vicious elbow that sent the Mexican-born fighter crashing. ONE shared the entire fight on YouTube, which can be seen below in most regions.

Rodtang had one of the most important nights of his fighting career inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Not only did he earn a $100,000 performance bonus, but the 25-year-old also received a standing ovation from the North American fans, proving he’s a global superstar.

‘The Iron Man’ has revealed that he’s primarily interested in two super-fights for his next appearance in the Circle. Firstly, the Thai superstar wants to fight Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa, who recently signed with the promotion.

Secondly, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is intrigued by a trilogy fight against Jonathan Haggerty. Although he’s defeated Haggerty twice, ‘The General’ moved up a weight class and captured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a shocking performance against the legendary Nong-O Hama, making ‘The Iron Man’ willing to give him another chance at the higher weight class.

For those that haven’t seen the historic event, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

