"Yes hands down" - ONE Championship fans say Rodtang is the most savage fighter in the company

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most feared strikers in the sport of Muay Thai. He's amassed 267 wins with 42 losses in Muay Thai and kickboxing combined. His fighting style makes him a favorite for most fans, and they are calling him the most savage fighter in the company.

Jitmuangnon has been a wrecking machine since stepping foot inside the ONE circle in 2019. He was nearly untouchable until his most recent mixed-rules fight against former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson. Johnson was able to weather the early storm to get out of round one and then choked Jitmuangnon unconscious for his first loss in ONE.

Jitmuangnon is still a one-of-a-kind type of fighter and is one of the best flyweights on the ONE roster, and he will be one for the fans to watch again at ONE 157.

Rodtang is looking to steal the show at ONE 157

ONE Championship is back on May 20 with a stacked fight card at ONE 157, headlined by Petchmorakot and Jimmy Vienot for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship. The Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix is also on the card.

The four best flyweights will take center stage at ONE 157 to compete to become the next ONE Championship Muay Thai Flyweight champion. Jitmuangnon will take on Jacob Smith on one side of the bracket, while in the other half of the draw, Jonathan Haggerty will fight Walter Goncalves.

The two winners will square off later to determine who the next ONE flyweight champion will be. Rodtang, for one, has been gearing up for this Grand Prix and is ready to put on a show for all ONE fans.

You know what you're getting from Jitmuangnon, nonstop action and one of the most exciting fights you will ever see. He is also the favorite to win this Grand Prix, and rightfully so. You can check out all the action and see if Jitmuangnon advances to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix finals on May 20.

