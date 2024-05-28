Rodtang says he had no issue putting pen to paper to face Denis Puric: "I'm ready to fight anyone"

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the type of fighter to take on anyone willing enough to share the Circle with him and that is exactly what will go down at ONE 167 on June 7.

Happening in front of his hometown crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Iron Man' will be sharing the Circle with established Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric.

Puric made waves when he called out Rodtang to a fight following his most recent victory last April 5 and despite being 13 years younger than his opponent, Rodtang is ready to take him on.

The Jitmuangnon Gym product said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Puric built himself up to call me out. It's right to do that. He wants to fight with the best. I just waited for ONE's matchmakers to approve it because I'm ready to fight anyone."

With over 16 ONE Championship bouts, the Jitmuangnon Gym warrior has always been eager to assert his dominance and will look to do just that against Puric in the co-main event of ONE 167.

Rodtang receives glowing praise from the fans

Nearly four months since his first fight this year was derailed due to injury, ONE Championship fans are chomping at the bit to see the ever-durable Thai superstar step back inside the Circle.

In the comments section of a recent Instagram video, fans said about the flyweight Muay Thai king:

"He reminds me of a young manny pacquiao. Very smart in the ring and smart with business and family life too. Rodtang is that fighter you don't even know, but after seeing a fight he stays in your mind forever. Rodtang is my roman empire."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.