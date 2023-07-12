Rodtang says his megafight with Superlek is a certainty: “Our fight will happen”

There may be a bit of speculation, but Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes that his highly anticipated megafight against Superlek Kiatmoo9 will happen in due time.

Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, was originally set to challenge Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title back in March. That fight, however, was canceled after Rodtang got injured.

Nevertheless, ‘The Iron Man’ is certain that he and Superlek will square off inside the Circle.

Rodtang told ONE Championship:

“There’s still no need for us to face each other soon. But in the future, at the right time, our fight will happen.”

Since the cancelation of their intended meeting earlier this year, both Thai superstars have gone on to defend their respective world titles.

Rodtang defended his Muay Thai gold against Mexican star Edgar Tabares in ONE Championship’s first on-site card in the United States, ONE Fight Night 10, this past May.

Superlek, meanwhile, took on Rodtang’s late-notice replacement Danial Wiliams at ONE Fight Night 8 and retained his strap via third-round knockout. He then returned to Muay Thai and promptly finished 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane in the first round of their bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month.

Less than a month after his KO of Anane, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is back in the fold when he headlines ONE Fight Night 12 against Tagir Khalilov this Friday, US time, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek will face Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai match, and this bout could just be the catalyst that ultimately creates that mega fight between him and Rodtang.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

