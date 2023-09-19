Rodtang says his wife got upset with online trolls who said he was dodging Superlek: “I had to calm her down”

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has learned to turn the other cheek when it comes to dealing with his detractors.

However, ‘The Iron Man’ admits that his wife Aida Looksaikongdin, has yet to develop the same thick skin.

In a recent interview with Antoine Pinto, Rodtang revealed that his spouse was understandably not pleased when some people online openly criticized him for supposedly “dodging” a fight with his compatriot and fellow ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The 26-year-old superstar shared:

“I didn’t know or read much about their comments. My wife was upset [at the comments on Facebook] and she did return fire. So I had to calm her down. I told her to just leave them alone. Some comments were just trolls.”

Arguably the biggest fight in Muay Thai history was supposed to go down this past March in the main event of ONE Fight Night 8. Unfortunately, Rodtang suffered an injury in training and had to withdraw from the dream matchup.

Superlek stayed on and went on to defeat Rodtang’s replacement Danial Williams in a devastating fashion.

Rodtang received some unwarranted vitriol online since then but admits he didn’t let it get to his head because he knows the truth. He continued:

“I knew I got injured. I was really injured. I didn’t want to ruin the show. I focused on sparring with Seangarthit. Every day it was kickboxing, throwing lots of punches. I sparred every day and twisted my waist during sparring.”

Now back to 100 percent, Rodtang and Superlek will give it another go at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Watch Rodtang’s full interview below: