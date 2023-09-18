“We both have natural power” – Superlek excited to test his signature kicks against Rodtang’s punches

While Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon have worked tirelessly in the gym to hone their world-class skills, it’s also apparent that both have an innate talent for “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

The world will finally determine the greatest 135-pound striker on the planet in less than a week, as Superlek will challenge Rodtang for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium will aptly host what is dubbed the greatest Muay Thai fight of the century.

While there are plenty of narratives for this epic showdown between two great friends, perhaps the greatest one is the battle between an aggressive juggernaut like Rodtang and a methodical destroyer like the challenger.

Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, agreed that fans really want to see his signature kicks against ‘The Iron Man’s ferocious fists.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said in an interview with Antoine Pinto on Instagram:

“Really hard to look for weaknesses in Rodtang, there is almost none. Being punched or kicked? I don’t know. Both are naturally heavy, we both have natural power.”

Superlek and Rodtang do have contrasting styles, but both possess the God-given abilities to separate foes from their consciousness.

The defending world champion has a more brash, in-your-face style that made him an absolute fan favorite around the world.

Superlek, on the other hand, is a calm and collected fighter, who showcased his lethal precision with three straight vicious knockout wins heading into this gargantuan battle.

Something has got to give when two titans collide in a guaranteed barnburner of a match-up.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.