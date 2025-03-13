Rodtang sees no issues keeping Muay Thai weapons at bay in Takeru kickboxing war: "I don't think there's a problem"

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is known for his vicious elbow strikes and elite clinch game whenever he competes under the art of eight limbs' ruleset.

However, Rodtang won't be able to use it in his upcoming super fight with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa on March 23 for the main event of ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena because it will be contested in a kickboxing match.

The Thai superstar, though, isn't bothered by this fact and insisted that it will not be an issue for him on fight night, as he stated during the ONE 172 open workout:

"I don't think there's a problem with elbows or clinch and knees not being allowed in kickboxing because I don't usually use elbows or knees. So I don't feel like there's a problem."

Watch the ONE 172 open workout here:

'The Iron Man' is not a stranger to kickboxing bouts because he has swept his three kickboxing matches under the world's largest martial arts organization with wins over Tagir Khalilov, Jiduo Yibu, and Denis Puric.

Rodtang reveals that a fantastic win over Takeru Segawa could earn him a $100,000 bonus

The Jitmuangnon Gym-affiliated athlete knows that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO doesn't shy away from handing out massive performance bonuses, especially to super fights.

This is why Rodtang is aiming to earn the coveted performance bonus from the ONE honcho once he gets the job done against 'The Natural Born Crusher' in spectacular fashion, as he shared during the ONE 172 open workout:

"This fight is a five-round kickboxing super fight. I secretly hope that the fight will not go to distance. I hope for a $100,000 bonus. I secretly hope that I can do it."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The exciting card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

