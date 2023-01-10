Rodtang shares rough upbringing through poverty, gives back to parents

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon had to endure a life in poverty while growing up but was able to wiggle away from it through combat sports that have brought him much success.

And now that he is living more comfortably, “The Iron Man” is giving back to his family, particularly to his parents, who did everything they could, moving from one menial job to another, to make ends meet for them to survive those tough times.

ONE Championship recently put up a photo in Instagram, prefaced with a quote from the Thai superstar on how important it was for him to share all the blessings he has been getting with the people close to his heart.

The post read:

“My parents did whatever they could to provide for us children.”

This desire to continue providing for his family continues to be a motor for the 25-year-old fighter to seek further success in combat sports, be it Muay Thai, kickboxing or mixed martial arts.

The ONE Muay Thai champion, who is also the No.1-ranked contender in the flyweight kickboxing division, sets his plans of adding a kickboxing world title into motion when he takes on China’s Jiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 in Bangkok.

The showdown will mark his first kickboxing contest in the circle in nearly two years.

ONE Fight Night 6 happens at the Impact Arena and is live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Rodtang says it’s time to add another world title to his mantle

Thai champion fighter Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes he has already accomplished a lot in Muay Thai and now it is time for him to blaze a trail and win world titles in other combat sports.

Rodtang recently shared that he is keen on winning a kickboxing title, and later on a mixed martial arts gold to add to his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with with SCMP MMA, Rodtang said:

“I will set my goals one by one. First, I will go for the kickboxing belt and next it will be in MMA. I have defended my belt in Muay Thai four times and I think it’s time to move for another belt.”

Catch the full interview here:

‘The Iron Man’ makes his return to kickboxing after nearly two years on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6 against China’s Jiduo Yibu.

In MMA, he got a first taste of it in ONE last year in a special-rules superfight with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson. While he lost in said fight, Rodtang said he learned a lot from that experience.

Poll : 0 votes