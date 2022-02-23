Rodtang displays slick footwork ahead of super-fight with ‘Mighty Mouse’

There is every reason to believe that ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon can put Demetrious Johnson to sleep in the opening round of their special rules contest.

The Phatthalung native’s Muay Thai skills have seen him amass a perfect 10-0 run at the world’s largest martial arts organization, and, if the first stanza goes according to plan, he could leave ONE X on March 26 with yet another win – and perhaps a $50,000 bonus.

However, taking out an opponent dubbed as the MMA GOAT isn't going to be a trouble-free affair, and Rodtang is well aware of this.

The Thai superstar has been sharpening his ground game at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya in preparation for the MMA rounds in this one-of-a-kind matchup, featuring at ONE’s 10th-anniversary spectacle.

Rodtang has showcased his BJJ and wrestling techniques in a couple of posts on Instagram, but his latest video showcased his brilliant transformation from a Muay Thai stylist to a mixed martial artist.

In this short clip, the striker is seen working on his boxing-style footwork, a stance not normally seen amongst Muay Thai practitioners. Strikers of the Thai discipline have a much narrower stance and are often heavier on the feet.

It will be the first time that the world champion has competed under a different ruleset, so Rodtang’s footwork will be key for him to stay away from Johnson’s takedown attempts in the second and fourth rounds of the alternating bout.

If he can suppress the multiple-time MMA world champion’s arsenal in the MMA rounds, ‘The Iron Man’ may be able to leave the Circle inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the most memorable win of his career.

Rodtang’s most impressive victory in ONE so far

The Thai striker puts in a masterclass every time he is called to duty on the global stage.

But one victory which stands clear above the rest is his splendid win over Jonathan Haggerty in January 2020 at ONE: A New Tomorrow.

After losing his world title to the Thai striker the year before, Haggerty entered the bout in the best shape of his life. But little did he know that the Thai world champion had plans to smash his confidence.

The 24-year-old effortlessly imposed his aggressive style on ‘The General’, replying with heavier, better, and more effective combinations to take home the TKO win late in the third round.

