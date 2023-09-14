Rodtang to take "a few years" to work on grappling before MMA move: “It will take time to master it”

Combat sports fans were beyond thrilled after a photo of Rodtang Jitmuangnon training Brazilian jiu-jitsu while donning the traditional gi made its rounds online.

After all, it’s not every day that one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time takes an interest in grappling. Plus, many wondered if it perhaps signaled ‘The Iron Man’s potential move to mixed martial arts.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has long been open about a possible MMA transition in the near future, especially since ONE Championship offers the platform to compete in multiple disciplines.

Rodtang even expanded his horizons and bravely accepted a unique special rules match with ONE flyweight MMA kingpin Demetrious Johnson at ONE X last year.

But before we all get ahead of ourselves, Rodtang said fans will need to exercise patience since he wants to shore up his grappling first, before making a career change.

The Jitmuangnon Gym star pupil told the Singapore-based promotion:

“Switching from striking to grappling is difficult for me. You need to get used to it. And you need to dedicate yourself to practicing the ground game. It will take time to master it. I already have a striking background, so I need a few years to improve my grappling skills.”

Rodtang, of course, is a physical specimen and a supreme athlete, so it’s not far-fetched for him to become a formidable grappler if given ample time to train in the intricacies of wrestling and BJJ.

For now, the Thai destroyer is locked in on what he does best, as he is set to defend his gold strap against his greatest challenger yet.

The dream fight between Rodtang and fellow world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is finally happening at ONE Friday Fights 34 inside Lumpinee Stadium on September 22.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.