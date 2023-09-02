LOOK: Rodtang spotted in the gi, training jiu-jitsu at Fairtex

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is considered by many to be one of the most dangerous men in the world, and it looks like he's finding more ways to destroy people. In a recent Instagram story by BJJ blackbelt and coach Jason 'Spark Plug' Burnworth, we saw the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion sporting a jiu-jitsu gi and training in the grappling arts.

Here's the story:

Jason Burnworth's story

Besides Rodtang, coach DJ Jackson, a legend in the BJJ world, was also tagged in the story. De'Alonzio 'DJ' Jackson is the first African-American jiu-jitsu world champion, having won the IBJJF World, ADCC, Pan American and National jiu-jitsu championships.

As for Rodtang, the famous 'Iron Man' has expressed interest in transitioning to MMA in the future. Despite having over 300 pro Muay Thai fights already, the Thai legend is still just 26 years old. Last year, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion dabbled in MMA for the first time in a mixed-rules bout with Demetrious Johnson at ONE X. Despite losing the bout via submission, he had an impressive performance.

At the moment, however, 'The Iron Man' will be focusing on the Art of Eight Limbs as he is getting ready to defend his Muay Thai throne against perhaps his hardest adversary in ONE Championship. At ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on September 22, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king will defend his iron throne against another world champion, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The bout has been scheduled to be for Superlek's world title back in March for ONE Fight Night 8, but Rodtang had to pull out due to injury. He was then replaced by Danial Williams on short notice, whom Superlek knocked out in three rounds. After that, Superlek put together two more KO wins in Muay Thai to earn the right to fight for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

This colossal matchup will go down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.