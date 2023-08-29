“He smokes Rodtang” - Fans leaning toward Superlek to break Rodtang’s iron chin

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is looking for a spot in history as he challenges the unstoppable Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. This battle of world champions is considered a pivotal match-up in modern Muay Thai as two of the very best in the sport are about to collide to find out who is truly the best in their weight class.

This colossal matchup goes down at ONE Friday Fights 34 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22.

Ahead of his fight with Rodtang at ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE posted a video of the most recent KO by 'The Kicking Machine':

"Diced 'em 😨 Do you think Superlek can dethrone Rodtang on September 22 and claim the flyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Friday Fights 34? 🥊 @superlek789"

It must be noted that the man who ate the upward elbow was Walter Goncalves, one of the very few men to ever push Rodtang to the limit. This is quite an achievement for the ONE flyweight kickboxing king, to handily stop a man 'The Iron Man' couldn't put away.

Fans are raving about 'The Kicking Machine' in the comments section. Here are some of the best ones:

Comments on the video

@brexit2018 went hipster fanboy with his comment:

"Superlek is going to maul Rodtang and show why he's far more decorated in Muay Thai. Only the casuals think Rodtang stands a chance."

@krisisyourfather expressed how important this fight is to him:

"Hell yes he can. This fight can't get here soon enough for me. Definitely the fight I'm looking most forward to of all the other mma and combat sports events we have coming up. I have a feeling this is going to be a very memorable fight."

@paintedpapi_ said it plainly. however:

"He smokes Rodtang"

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on September 22 via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.