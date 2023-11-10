"Rogan disagrees" - Daniel Cormier feels winning Olympic Gold is more difficult than a Glory Kickboxing title by a million times, fans react

Daniel Cormier does not value a kickboxing world title nearly the same as an Olympic gold medal in wrestling.

In a clip shared on X via @afeldmma, Daniel Cormier was speaking to Chris Weidman as part of a pre-UFC 295 panel. They were speaking of the value of Glory kickboxing titles in the context of where Alex Pereira would be on a combat sports Mount Rushmore if he became a UFC champion in a second weight category this weekend.

Daniel Cormier was a decorated amateur wrestler prior to transitioning to mixed martial arts. His assessment is that an Olympic gold medal is a million times bigger than winning a belt in Glory.

Several users on X got fired up by Daniel Cormier's comments and wanted to have their say, like @FullContactMTWF, who said:

"Rogan disagrees."

@cuban2114 stated:

"DC is right about Olympics vs Glory titles. But to then put Cejudo on "Mt. Rushmore" of combat sports is absolutely nonsensical take. Surprised its being said so much. He is nowhere near."

@iamhyyder quipped:

"We gotta stop comparing Olympic wrestling to MMA, especially when it relates to strikers lol. It really shouldn’t even be a conversation. 2 completely different things regardless of the levels. It’s plenty hard to do both but saying one’s objectively harder than the other is wack."

@interistaUSA200 said:

"Dc vs Overeem UFC 300 to figure this out. Both out of retirement who says no?"

@TalkingChalk101 stated:

"DC ain’t beating anyone in glory kickboxing 🤣🤣"

@MrKlinners quipped:

"I mean.. is there a level beyond Glory? What he's saying feels correct, but the highest level is the highest level... Makes me wonder how Olympic gold medal vs world champion is viewed in sports that have both. Boxing, basketball etc"

[Images Courtesy: @afeldmma X thread].

Watch the Daniel Cormier clip on gold medal wrestlers and Glory champions below:

Daniel Cormier and Olympic Medalist Wrestlers who fought in MMA

Henry Cejudo is the obvious example of an Olympic gold medalist wrestler succeeding in MMA as he became a multi-division UFC champion thereafter.

Mark Schultz garnered a freestyle wrestling gold medal in 1984 and took on an MMA bout on short notice at UFC 9 over a decade later. An injured Dave Beneteau was replaced by Schultz, who halted Gary Goodridge by way of TKO.

Kenny Monday competed at several Olympics in wrestling and garnered a gold medal in his efforts. He finished John Lewis in a mixed martial arts competition, but it was to be his lone MMA fight. Also, Kevin Jackson won Olympic gold in wrestling at the 1992 games and eventually went on to vie for Frank Shamrock's belt, which is known today as the UFC's light heavyweight championship.