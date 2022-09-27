"Rogan on a Macrodose" - Fans react to hilarious meme of Joe Rogan discussing NFTs while commentating as a 'Guy is getting punched in the face by another guy'

A recent meme of Joe Rogan talking about NFTs with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier has left the internet in splits.

ESPN MMA posted a meme where the three UFC commentators are discussing Non-Fungible Tokens.

In the video, Rogan said that although 10 smart people had explained the concept to him, he still had no idea what an NFT was, apart from its full form.

You can watch the hilarious meme featuring Joe Rogan below:

The video evoked hilarious reactions from people on the internet. One user alleged that Rogan might be under the influence of drugs.

"Rogan on a macrodose."

Another individual pointed out the bizarre nature of the situation as the three commentators were discussing NFTs while two people were fighting in front of them.

One person hailed the three MMA personalities as the best commentary team in the UFC.

A few more tweets in response to the meme can be seen below:

Joe Rogan names three most intense fighters during UFC weigh-ins

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz are three of the most intense fighters when it comes to UFC ceremonial weigh-ins.

The UFC commentator iterated the same during a backstage interaction with Lex Fridman at UFC 279:

"Conor gets's pretty f*****g intense, but so does Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. It all depends on whether or not there's real animosity towards each other. Diaz gets pretty intense."

You can watch the interaction between Lex Fridman and Joe Rogan below:

One interesting thing about Rogan's picks is that they have history between them.

WHAT A MOMENT! #OnThisDay in 2018, we witnessed one of the most anticipated face offs in UFC history at the #UFC229 ceremonial weigh ins between Khabib and Mcgregor!WHAT A MOMENT! #OnThisDay in 2018, we witnessed one of the most anticipated face offs in UFC history at the #UFC229 ceremonial weigh ins between Khabib and Mcgregor!WHAT A MOMENT! https://t.co/GRVLz69DVW

McGregor vs Nurmagomedov would go down in UFC history as one of the ugliest rivalries.

As can be seen from the video above, emotions were running high during the ceremonial weigh-ins as several personal insults were thrown in the lead-up to the fight. Nurmagomedov went on to beat the Irishman via submission in the fourth round.

Another iconic rivalry in the UFC was between McGregor and Diaz. The two fighters first crossed paths at UFC 196 when Diaz shocked the world by submitting 'The Notorious' in the second round.

They were scheduled for a rematch at UFC 202. At the weigh-ins for the event, both Diaz and McGregor were fired up.

McGregor managed to equal the score at UFC 202 with a majority decision victory.

Diaz and Nurmagomedov also had some history. Although the two never shared the octagon, they did get into an altercation during the UFC 239 event.

You can watch the video of the altercation below:

