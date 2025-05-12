Rolando Romero goes nuclear on Devin Haney while addressing his cautious approach in the ring: "It really comes down to his inferior genetics"

Trash talk is ubiquitous in boxing, and Rolando Romero recently took aim at Devin Haney. The two men competed on the same card, on May 2. 'Rolly' faced and defeated Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision, while 'The Dream' defeated José Ramírez, also via unanimous decision.

While both men emerged victorious, their performances differed. Romero's win over Garcia was more imposing, and he even saw him score an early knockdown against him. Haney, however, did as he usually does, which is stick to the art of hitting and not getting hit.

Unfortunately for him, this did little to impress Romero, who believes him to be far too tentative in the ring, which he doubled down on after being asked by former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo on the Pound 4 Pound show, saying:

"You know, it really comes down to his inferior genetics. He has a very weak body frame, with sloppy legs, and he just has sh*t genetics. He got those sh*t genetics from Bill [Haney]."

When asked by Cejudo if he could fight Haney at some point, Romero was dismissive, again poking fun at Haney's boxing style, before issuing an ultimatum.

"Would it really be considered a fight if he just ran the whole time? If Devin Haney can get an actual knockout, I'll fight him."

Check out Rolando Romero blasting Devin Haney below:

He even went as far as claiming to have not watched Haney's win over Ramírez, as he did not want to fall asleep in the dressing room before facing Garcia. Now that Romero is the new WBA (Regular) welterweight champion, he will have a target on his back, and a bout with Haney could be in the mix.

Rolando Romero and Devin Haney have an opponent in common

Rolando Romero and Devin Haney are two different fighters who have been on different trajectories. However, they have faced the same foe in Ryan Garcia to wildly different results. 'Rolly' recently defeated Garcia via unanimous decision, knocking him down early.

Check out Rolando Romero vs. Ryan Garcia below:

Haney, however, was handed a fairly one-sided beating. While the initial result was a majority loss for Haney, it was ultimately overturned after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a banned performance-enhancing drug.

