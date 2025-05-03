Rolando Romero issues final verdict on Ryan Garcia's expected rematch against Devin Haney after beating 'KingRy'

Ryan Garcia’s plans got derailed by Rolando Romero at the recently concluded boxing event at Times Square, New York City.

Romero shocked the sport with a unanimous decision win over Garcia. He scored an early knockdown in the second round and then coasted through the remaining rounds. Romero dropped Garcia with a sharp left hook and seemingly stripped away his confidence with the blow.

From there, Romero kept a steady pace with solid defense. Garcia, meanwhile, was sluggish and visibly off-pace, Coming off a year-long suspension tied to his overturned win against Devin Haney, he appeared to be struggling to string together combinations.

When the tens and nines were tallied, the judges scored the fight unanimously in favor of Romero (115-112, 115-112, and 118-109). Garcia was widely expected to rematch Haney later this year, but this result may have hampered the plan.

However, Romero, post-fight, said that Haney and Garcia should still run it back. He said:

“I just want to say more than anything I owe this all to the Lord and our Savior Jesus Christ... I mean knockdowns always helped the fight, you know? He’s a warrior and he got up... I think Devin and Ryan should get their rematch and make a big one."

Check out Rolly Romero's comments below:

As for the highly anticipated event at Times Square, the fights seemingly fizzled under the spotlight. Garcia and Haney both underperformed on a massive stage.

Haney’s bout with Jose Ramirez was sluggish and the analyst team tore into Haney for his output. Despite a major investment and iconic setting, the fighters failed to deliver.

As for what’s next, Romero said that he's not chasing Haney next. He improved his record to 17-2 with the win against Garcia. Romero holds a 3-2 record in last five outings. The victory against Garcia was his fourth decision win in professional career.

