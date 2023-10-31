Roman Dolidze to return home after UFC fails to secure replacement opponent for December 2

Roman Dolidze's highly anticipated bout at UFC Austin, originally slated for December 2, is no longer on the fight card.

Dolidze had initially been scheduled to face off against Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas. Unfortunately, this matchup had to be scrapped following an MCL injury sustained by Cannonier.

Dolidze, who had actively been seeking formidable opponents, including fighters like Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, and the undefeated rising star Bo Nickal, expressed his frustration regarding the situation in a social media post:

"After my Hermansson fight, I called out Khamzat. He didn’t say anything. Costa wanted to fight in December, I called him out, and he went quiet. Whittaker is calling out the guy from 170 (Usman), even Bo Nickal. I just need a good name and a good fight. I think it’s better to talk less and do more. Or just don’t talk."

Despite Dolidze's eagerness to face top-caliber opponents, the promotion encountered challenges in securing a suitable replacement for his upcoming bout. Consequently, the decision was made for Dolidze to withdraw from the event in Texas.

'The Caucasian,' currently holds a fight record of 12 wins and two losses. His most recent fight was a decision loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. However, prior to that setback, the Georgian fighter had strung together four consecutive wins, including an impressive second-round TKO victory over Jack Hermansson.

What are the main card fights lined up for UFC Austin event?

Dana White recently took to his official X account to unveil the main card for the fight event in Austin on December 2.

Dariush's winning streak ended in a fight against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 289. With this fight in hand, Dariush aims to get back on the winning track and prove his mettle in the highly competitive lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan has been on a remarkable journey emerging victorious in seven out of his last eight bouts, with three impressive wins by TKO.

The co-main event will feature seasoned lightweight contenders Dan Hooker and Bobby Green.

