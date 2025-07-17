"Romero really just built different" - Fans left shocked as news of ex-BKFC star attacking Yoel Romero with samurai sword comes to light

A major incident involving Yoel Romero and a former BKFC fighter has sparked wild reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While many were left shocked, others expressed admiration for Romero for surviving the individual's life-threatening attack.

Alex Behunin of MMA Mania recently took to X to share the news of ex-BKFC bantamweight champion Alberto Blas allegedly trying to attack Romero with a sword during an altercation at the American Top Team gym's parking lot in 2022. Notably, the 30-year-old even attempted to run over Romero with his vehicle but failed. Blas was then detained by Miami-Dade County police on charges of attempted second-degree murder and misdemeanor battery.

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Romero really just built different''

Another stated:

''Crazy that he kept this under wraps for 3 years ever heard of it, pretty sure I’ve seen the other guy at events too, crazy''

Other fans wrote:

''How do you get acquitted after slashing a famous person repeatedly in a parking lot with a samurai sword? Would love to see the evidence or lack of it.''

''He had a Samurai sword in the trunk? That court transcript must be very interesting. Tried with the car, then got him with the sword, and was acquitted. Wowzers!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @AlexBehunin on X]

Blas was eventually acquitted by the jury in December last year because Romero did not testify against him. However, BKFC released 'El Indio' last month owing to unprofessional conduct. The organization's president David Feldman, said:

''We have a responsibility to uphold the integrity of our promotion and the sport as a whole. There were multiple infractions that went into this decision. We wish him well in his future endeavors.'' [H/t: MMA Mania]

BKFC president discusses Yoel Romero's bare-knuckle debut

Earlier this month, BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor announced the signing of Yoel Romero at the Champions Summit press conference in Hollywood, Florida.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, the company's president David Feldman, expressed his thoughts on Romero's arrival, saying:

''We have a couple of guys who already turned it down, and then we just had one guy that said he would take it. We don’t know if that fight is going to happen, but I’m very excited about it, especially because he’s going to make his debut Sept. 12 here at the Hard Rock. So in Miami, where he’s from. And to see Yoel Romero with the gloves off, I mean, that’s a dangerous thing.''

Check out David Feldman's comments below (3:13):

