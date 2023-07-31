"Ronda by 1st round armbar" - Betting site displays odds for Conor McGregor vs Ronda Rousey, fans chime in with predictions

MMA fans erupted with cynical reactions to the betting odds of a bizarre matchup between Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. There is no end to absurd and funny matchmaking ideas in the sport of mixed martial arts. However, a fight between a male and female fighter certainly tops the list.

A betting website recently displayed odds for a potential matchup between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey. As expected, the betting odds heavily favored Conor McGregor (-450) over the underdog Rousey (+350). A screenshot of these betting odds was posted on @SpinninBackfist’s Twitter handle:

An average MMA fan would find it hard to describe what is more weird in this scenario - a fight between a male and a female fighter or that Conor McGregor is a mere -450 favorite over a much smaller Ronda Rousey! Predictably, MMA Twitter exploded with cynical reactions to the fight, and here are some of the reactions that caught our attention:

“They’re playing the hits,” @JonathonSands commented.

Conor -450 is a steal,” @PortAFort28 commented.

A vast majority of fans played along with the absurdity of this matchup and favored Ronda Rousey to come out on top in this fight.

“betting the underdog here,” @durkios commented.

“Atleast Ronda can pass a doping test,” @MclovinHawaii wrote.

“I’m shocked Ronda is an underdog here,” @TungChan92 stated.

“McGregor unfortunately gets taken down and subbed. Great value right there,” @ThUFCInsider commented.

“Ronda by 1st round armbar,” C7itical tweeted.

@ufcfan43 asked a ‘valid’ question in the comments section and wrote:

“Is it an over/under on who fights sooner?”

@ZoreanKombie joked that it would have been a great fight if it was made a few years earlier and wrote:

“Just like Tony vs Nate Diaz this fight is a couple years too late.”

@BetsBySully took a stinging jab at the betting site for putting up odds of a fight that has no chance of taking place.

“Brilliant business plan. Set a line on a fight that will never happen then earn interest on everyone’s money before you refund them."

@McGregorRousey, a fan account of both Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey wrote:

“I feel like I legally have ownership of 50% of the earnings from this fight.”

Conor McGregor calls out Justin Gaethje after UFC 291

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier fought in the UFC 291 headliner for the ceremonial BMF title. Gaethje emerged victoriously by a second-round knockout and avenged the 2018 loss to Poirier.

Conor McGregor, who was expected to make his octagon return against Michael Chandler put that fight on the ice and called for a fight against Justin Gaethje immediately after the event’s conclusion.

Gaethje is not exactly a fan of McGregor’s antics and firmly rejected the prospect of accepting a fight against the Irishman. With back-to-back wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier, ‘The Highlight’ has the opportunity to gun for a third crack at the UFC title and he might explore that before entertaining the idea of a money fight against 'The Notorious'.