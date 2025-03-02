"Ronda could beat Floyd" - Fans drop their 'wildest' Joe Rogan takes they've ever heard 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been an integral part of the rise of the sport of MMA. The comedian has worked with the UFC since the very beginning and has been a lifelong mixed martial artist.

The 57-year-old runs his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and also serves as a commentator on UFC pay-per-views.

Rogan has been accused of being biased in commentary by some fans and has also been targeted for some of his takes. He has delivered some wild takes from Ronda Rousey being able to beat Floyd Mayweather to the removal of gloves in MMA fights.

In a post on Reddit asking what were Rogan's wildest takes, many fans dropped their reactions.

One of the fans wrote:

"Ronda could beat Floyd"

Others wrote:

"Litter boxes in schools, Ronda can beat Floyd, take away gloves, Can't believe people actually listen to this m*ron."

"Shouting it's tight when Kevin Holland was nowhere near getting a triangle."

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

When Joe Rogan discussed Alex Pereira's walkout towards the octagon for his fights

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is one of the most stoic and emotionless fighters inside the octagon. The Brazilian champion has a signature walkout style towards the octagon in which he shoots an arrow in the direction of his opponent.

'Poatan' has a heavy metal theme song to which he walks out and according to Rogan, his walkout is terrifying. In episode #155 on JRE MMA Show with Max Holloway, he said:

"He is a real Amazon warrior, that's his genes... He's the real deal. How the f*ck was he ever making 185 is the big question and how much does this do you think compromised his chin when he went down.... Here's the walk, bro that s*it is terrifying, look at his eyes."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:44):

