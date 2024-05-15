Ronda Rousey seemingly accuses ex-partner Brendan Schaub of playing "f**ked up mind games" in latest memoir

Ronda Rousey has offered a glimpse into a past relationship in her new memoir, ‘Our Fight: A Memoir,’ and it appears the former UFC champion isn't holding back. Rousey, now married to Travis Browne, details a period where she dated a fellow UFC fighter, heavily implied to be Brendan Schaub.

While she avoids explicitly naming him, Rousey recounts the immense satisfaction she felt watching Browne knock out her ex in a December 2014 fight:

“My ex thrived on playing f**ked-up mind games with me when I had a fight coming up and insisted we hide that we were dating so he wouldn’t be labeled ‘Ronda Rousey’s Boyfriend.' As Travis headed into the matchup, I pretended it wasn’t personal… That is until it was on live TV, and I lost my goddamn mind. Screaming at the top of my lungs, ‘Get him, Travis!’ while punching the arm of the person on the couch next to me.”

The excerpt further details the satisfying outcome for Rousey:

“When Travis knocked him out at the end of the first round, I didn’t think it could get any more gratifying. My ex covered up on the ground while Travis pounded away on him. The referee waved the match over. Then Travis, towering over the crumpled, semi-conscious body of my ex, leaned down and whispered something in his ear. His words were indiscernible to the camera, but I swore I could hear Travis’ voice saying, ‘Ronda says f—k you." [H/t: MMAMania]

Schaub ultimately retired from MMA one year after his loss to Browne, ending his career with a 10-5 record.

Daniel Cormier defends Ronda Rousey after her comments about CTE sparked controversy

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has come to the defense of Ronda Rousey following criticism surrounding her comments about CTE impacting her fighting career.

Rousey, once considered MMA's most dominant fighter, recently discussed the toll concussions took on her, including one suffered before her fight with Holly Holm in 2015 – her first professional loss. This revelation sparked debate within the MMA community.

Cormier believes the criticism is unfair. He points out the constant scrutiny Rousey faced throughout her career, suggesting her struggles with CTE were largely ignored until she spoke out about them.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'DC' said:

"She's [Ronda] always one people wanted to critique even if it was unjust. So when she lost to Holly it was almost like the world celebrated... I don't know how she couldn't have had those issues [concussions] because I understand how difficult it is to do the sport [judo] that she did Olympic level... I don't disagree with her as much as most might because all she is doing is telling her truth."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments about Ronda Rousey below (37:45):