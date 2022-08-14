"PFL has been rough for Rory, drops another one"- Ben Askren suggests Rory MacDonald should hang up the gloves after yet another loss in the PFL Playoffs

Rory MacDonald's recent string of bad luck has Ben Askren wondering if the Canadian combatant might be better off in another line of work.

Askren tuned in to PFL 8, which determined who would advance to the welterweight and heavyweight tournament finals. The 2022 PFL Playoffs aired on August 13 from Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

'Funky' is a vocal presence on Twitter and keeps a fairly close eye on the latest events in the sport, providing his thoughts through the platform in real time.

While offering his commentary on the the former UFC welterweight world title challenger's latest defeat, Askren said:

"Damn PFL has been rough for Rory, drops another one. I know he isn’t that old, but prob time for him to find another professional."

Both MacDonald and Askren are tied together through their lineage as former Bellator welterweight world champions.

Ben Askren won gold shortly after winning Bellator's welterweight tournament. Askren captured the 170 pound crown when he beat Lyman Good at Bellator 33 in October 2010.

Rory MacDonald captured the Bellator welterweight belt when he defeated Douglas Lima by unanimous decision at Bellator 192 in January 2018.

Rory MacDonald's PFL tenure

Rory MacDonald was dropped and finished with follow-up strikes on the ground by Dilano Taylor to destroy his hopes of advancing to the 2022 PFL final. The MacDonald versus Taylor contest ended at the 3:59 mark of round one.

MacDonald's overall record under the Professional Fighters League umbrella is two wins opposite four losses, as of this writing.

'Red King' debuted with the company in April 2021 with a first-round rear-naked choke victory over Curtis Millender. After that, MacDonald lost a supremely controversial split decision to Gleison Tibau at PFL 5 in June of that year. MacDonald closed out that season by losing to Ray Cooper III via unanimous decision at PFL 7.

MacDonald's 2022 campaign kicked off with a first-round finish by way of a rear-naked choke when he dispatched Brett Cooper at PFL 3 in May. Unfortunately for him, he would end up suffering back-to-back losses after this victory.

