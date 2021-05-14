Rose Namajunas gets a boost and Kevin Holland takes a hit in the latest big EA Sports UFC 4 ratings adjustment

EA Sports UFC 4 is as realistic as the virtual combat sport can be. The most important feature of the video game is rating updates in fighter profiles according to their real-time career trajectories.

The outcome of UFC 261 and other events in recent times changed the fortunes of many fighters. The same is reflected in the latest ratings adjustments in EA Sports UFC 4. UFC 261 winners Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Marvi Vettori got a huge boost in the updates along with other fighters on the winning side. Kevin Holland, Zhang Weili, and Jorge Masvidal took a hit in ratings due to their losses.

How did the EA Sports UFC 4 ratings adjustments affect Rose Namajunas and other fighters?

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has recently scored knockout victories over opponents who had a clear advantage in the striking department. The devastating finish of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 earned The Nigerian Nightmare a ratings boost in striking credentials. Usman's character in EA Sports UFC 4 got a one-point boost each in striking (92), punching power (95), accuracy (93), and footwork (91).

Usman's gain turned out to be Jorge Masvidal's loss. Gamebred's character in the video game got hit in striking credentials. However, he gained points in the grappling department as he displayed a respectable defensive game on the ground against Usman.

First two-time female UFC champion Rose Namajunas defeated former champion Zhang Weili via head-kick knockout at UFC 261. EA Sports UFC 4 ratings adjustments gave Thug Rose's character a one-point boost in kick speed (94) and a two-point boost in kick power (93). The knockout loss reduced Zhang Weili's head strength ratings by one point to 94.

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori walked through some powerful shots and took Kevin Holland to the mat in their fight. 'The Italian Dream' gained more than a title shot after his winning performance. Vettori's character in EA Sports UFC 4 received a three-point boost in head strength (95) and takedowns (93).

The holes in Kevin Holland's defensive wrestling and clinch game were on full display in his last two fights against Marvin Vettori and Dereck Brunson. Holland's character got a one-point downgrade in takedown defense (85), a two-point downgrade in clinch striking (88), and a bottom game (89). The area of Holland's game that was the most affected in the ratings update is clinch grappling (85) where TrailBlazer's character got a three-point downgrade.

Robert Whittaker, Valentina Shevchenko, Anthony Smith and Andrei Arlovski all got ratings to boost in the EA Sports UFC 4 fighter updates, courtesy of the improvements shown in their most recent fights. Kelvin Gastelum and Jessica Andrade's character in the game took a bit of a hit due to their unsuccessful showings in their most recent fights.