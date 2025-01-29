Roster bot announces Tony Ferguson's UFC exit, fans get emotional about 'El Cucuy' officially leaving for GFL: "WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU"  

Tony Ferguson’s storied UFC career has officially concluded, with a recent roster update confirming his departure following an eight-fight skid. The 40-year-old lightweight legend will continue his career in the Global Fight League (GFL).

Once a dominant force, Ferguson carved his legacy with a relentless 12-fight win streak from 2013 to 2020, including finishes over Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Edson Barboza.

His unorthodox style and ironclad durability made him a fan favorite, peaking with an interim title victory in 2017. However, a pivotal interim title bout loss to Justin Gaethje in 2020 marked the start of his decline, culminating in a 15-9 UFC record.

Despite his recent struggles, fans flooded social media with tributes after UFC Roster Bot’s terse X post:

“❌ Fighter removed: Tony Ferguson.”

One user hailed him:

“AN ALL TIMER. A LEGEND. WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU.”

Others shared heartfelt messages like:

“Farewell El Cucuy!!!”

“My heart just broke dude but it’s for the best”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tony Ferguson's exit from UFC. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Global Fight League founder weighs in on potential Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis bout

Tony Ferguson may soon get a fresh start in Global Fight League (GFL), and the promotion’s founder, Darren Owen, has hinted at a possible matchup with Dillon Danis. After losing eight consecutive fights in the UFC, Ferguson has transitioned to GFL, which has been acquiring former UFC fighters.

Danis, a former IBJJF brown belt gold medalist and Conor McGregor’s former Jiu-jitsu coach, has two MMA victories under the Bellator banner but has not fought since June 2019—coincidentally the same month as Ferguson’s last win. Despite their vastly different levels of MMA experience, a fight between them could generate significant fan interest.

Fans have long awaited Ferguson’s return to winning form, and Owen believes Danis could be the ideal opponent. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Owen said:

"We can make the fights that people want to see, and we're listening to everybody. Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis, that may be something that will come to fruition."

Check out Owen's comment below:

