Roy Jones Jr. mourns death of his son DeAndre Roselle Jones who died by suicide: "Nothing is worth taking your own life"

Roy Jones Jr. announced the biggest and most unfortunate loss of his life on June 24. As the former boxer announced on his social media channels, his youngest son, DeAndre, had taken his own life on June 22.

Alluding to the hardship that his son had been dealing with, the 55-year-old did not specifically state what had been bothering his son. Instead, Jones Jr. delivered an emotional sentiment opposing suicide.

Jones Jr. tweeted:

"Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I'm so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and my family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away."

Jones Jr. officially retired from boxing in 2018 with a record of 66-9. He twice returned to the ring in the following years for lucrative opportunities against Mike Tyson and Anthony Pettis.

Following the death of DeAndre Jones, the former boxer has two remaining sons. His oldest son, Roy Jones III, and second son, DeShaun, appear to be in good health.

Is Roy Jones Jr. married?

For over 20 years, Roy Jones Jr. has been happily married to his wife and life partner, Natlyn Jones. Their exact relationship timeline and anniversary are unknown with the retired fighter choosing to keep most aspects of his personal life private.

Natlyn Jones is equally as enthusiastic about boxing as her legendary husband and is the founder and owner of the female boxing brand Shewarrior.

Both Jones Jr. and his wife remain engaged in the professional boxing world, often attending big events in person.

The Jones family reportedly resides in Florida where the former champion still works at his local gym as a coach.