Roy Jones Jr. snubs Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson for boxing Mt. Rushmore

Roy Jones Jr. has an interesting Mt. Rushmore of boxing, one that is lacking Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.

'Captain Hook' is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, and for good reason. At his peak, Jones Jr. was nearly untouchable, dominating all-time greats such as Bernard Hopkins and James Toney on his way to the top of the sport.

Eventually, he would move to light-heavyweight, and even heavyweight, winning gold in both weight classes. Jones Jr. eventually lost near the tail end of his career, but at his peak, few could compare. That's likely why he's leaving himself off of boxing's Mt. Rushmore.

Dev Sahni @devsahni



Roy Jones Jr started his career at 154lbs. He ended up challenging John Ruiz for a portion of the world HEAVYWEIGHT title.



He was a big A side in the fight and could have made many demands.



Roy Jones Jr. discussed the subject in an interview with Club Shay Shay. There, the former champion praised Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Salvador Sanchez as three of the fighters on his boxing Mt. Rushmore. Jones Jr. added that he was stopping at 3.

However, he also threw in the Four Kings, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, and Marvin Hagler as honorable mentions. Noticeably absent were two icons, Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.

Explaining his choices, Jones Jr. stated:

"I'm going to take me out. Put Muhammad Ali at the top, I'm going to put Sugar Ray Robinson second, I'll probably put Salvador Sanchez third. I'm going to probably stop there, because after that, I can take Leonard, Duran, [Julio Cesar] Chavez, [Marvin] Hagler."

Floyd Mayweather gives his top-five boxers of all time

For what it's worth, Floyd Mayweather views Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson the same way.

Funnily enough, 'Money' also gave his boxing Mt. Rushmore in a previous interview with Club Shay Shay. Well kind of, as he instead opted for a top-five list. For as controversial as Jones Jr.'s list was, Mayweather's makes it look tame in comparison.

To start, the former four-division champion left the great Muhammad Ali off of his list. In the interview, Mayweather explained that the heavyweight's civil rights achievements outshone his work in the boxing ring.

Nevertheless, Floyd Mayweather gave his top five, which included himself, obviously. Furthermore, he rounded out the top five with Pernell Whittaker, Roberto Duran, Larry Holmes, and Aaron Pryor.

During the interview, Mayweather explained his controversial list:

"You know I will always love Muhammad Ali, because he cleared the way for Sugar Rey Leonard. Sugar Rey Leonard paved the way for a guy like Mike Tyson, and so forth and so on. We all pave the way, we all care, and love one another. But my opinion, and what I think, is my opinion."

