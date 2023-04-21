Roy Nelson's UFC record: Take a look back at his long and cherished MMA career as he steps into Gamebred Bareknuckle

Roy Nelson is known for his knockout power and impressive grappling skills, and Nelson's UFC career spanned from 2009 to 2017.

The 46-year-old began his UFC career in 2009 as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter reality show. He ultimately won TUF 10 which took his MMA career to new heights after defeating Brendan Schaub by KO.

Roy Nelson, who holds an MMA record of 23 wins and 19 losses, is currently going through a rough patch, having lost his last five fights. In his most recent bout at Bellator 244, he was defeated by Valentin Moldavsky via a decision. Nelson has had a difficult time since joining Bellator, with only one victory in six fights, and a similar record of 9 wins and 10 losses during his time in the UFC.

Despite his struggles, 'Big Country' has had some impressive wins in the UFC, including victories over Bigfoot Silva, Matt Mitrione, Cheick Kongo and Stefan Struve.

One of Roy Nelson's most memorable fights in the UFC came in 2011, when he faced off against fellow heavyweight contender Junior Dos Santos. Despite being considered the underdog, Nelson put up a tough fight, lasting three rounds before ultimately losing a unanimous decision to Dos Santos.

Nelson remains a well-known and respected figure in the MMA community, known for his knockout power and entertaining personality. His journey as a fighter has been marked by ups and downs, and he continues to pursue his passion for fighting despite recent setbacks.

Roy Nelson will square off against Dillon Cleckler at Gamebred's Bareknuckle event

Roy Nelson is set to make a comeback after a three-year hiatus in the historic Bareknuckle MMA event. The event is being promoted by none other recently retired UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

The Bareknuckle MMA event is set to take place on May 5th and is the first of its kind to be sanctioned in Masvidal's home state of Florida. Masvidal is thrilled to be promoting the event and made the exciting announcement to his fans:

"Let's get it, baby! Your boy's back to promoting that is. I'm bringing you South Florida and all of Florida the first ever bareknuckle event santioned. MMA with no gloves, first time in Florida history at the FLA Live Arena."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Roy Nelson will headline the first bareknuckle event sanctioned in Florida, and promoted by @GamebredFighter . It’s MMA rules with no gloves. May 5. More Roy Nelson will headline the first bareknuckle event sanctioned in Florida, and promoted by @GamebredFighter. It’s MMA rules with no gloves. May 5. More ⬇️ https://t.co/e0esagKfd8

As a promoter, 'Gamebred' has chosen two notable knockout artists, 'Big Country' and Dillon Cleckler, to headline the event. Fans can expect an explosive and action-packed fight, with both fighters known for their knockout power.

