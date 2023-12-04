“Rubbed all of them the wrong way” - Sean Brady reveals the alleged source of Ian Garry falling out of favour with MMA gyms

After dismantling Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Austin, Sean Brady continues to double down on his callout of Ian Garry for his next fight.

Two days after submitting Gastelum in a dominant performance, Brady appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss his recent win and post-fight callout. In the interview, Brady said he was determined to fight Garry due to the Irishman 'rubbing him the wrong way.'

Sean Brady said:

"I think he's doing it to himself... He's going into Renegade with all these guys and trying to film them. And then he's doing it at Kill Cliff and talking about knocking out sparring partners and releasing footage of hurting people. He's doing the weirdest s***. Your team's supposed to be your family."

Brady continued to say that he believed 'real teams' such as Kill Cliff FC did not appreciate Ian Garry's behavior.

Brady continued to say:

"It seems like [Garry is] always causing trouble and I just don't like it. I feel like real fighters and real teams don't like that s*** either. Henri Hooft and those guys are an amazing team and I'm a fan of them... It just seemed like Ian rubbed all those guys the wrong way too."

Though Brady has already called out Ian Garry, the latter will be in the octagon on December 16 against Kill Cliff FC fighter Vicente Luque.

Ian Garry's love affair with controversies

Though Sean Brady is the most recent fighter to call out Ian Machado Garry, the Irish welterweight has been no stranger to controversy.

Supporting the Philadelphia native's claim, Kill Cliff FC fighter Brendan Allen recently told ESPN that a member of their team has footage of knocking Garry unconscious. Allen told ESPN that Ian Garry 'knows what name not to say' to prevent the footage from being released and also does not appreciate 'The Future' making statements of beating fighters up in sparring.

Before Allen's interview, news also released that Garry (who has chosen to legally go by Ian Machado Garry as of 2022) had been banned from Team Renegade, home of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Garry claimed that he was asked not to return to Team Renegade due to Edwards' 'insecurities,' but the official reason has not been made public. Sean Brady has suggested that both Team Renegade and Kill Cliff FC have grown irritated by Garry's antics.

Meanwhile, Ewards is headlining the UFC 296 event that Garry will be on the main card of in a title fight with Colby Covington.