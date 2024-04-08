“Run that Arman fight back” - Fans react to Michael Johnson pulling out of UFC St. Louis clash against Matt Frevola

Fans recently reacted to Michael Johnson being forced to withdraw from his upcoming bout against Matt Frevola at UFC St. Louis.

The event is scheduled to take place on May 11, so the promotion will at least have some time to find a suitable replacement. It comes at an unfortunate time for the UFC lightweight Johnson as he earned a unanimous decision win over Darrius Flowers two months ago, rebounding from his previous loss to Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Frevola was the first to share the news as he took to his X account and mentioned that he is hopeful the UFC will find Johnson another opponent. He wrote:

"MJ pulled out of the fight. All I can control is my perparation for May 11th. Hoping the UFC finds me a worthy adversary. Full steam ahead."

Frevola's tweet regarding Johnson [Image courtesy: @SteamRollaa - X]

MMA Orbit then reported on X about Johnson withdrawing from the event, which resulted in fans sharing their disappointment for the fight being off and suggesting potential replacements that would make for an entertaining fight. Fans wrote:

"Run that Arman fight back! I still don't think Matt lost honestly"

"That sucks, that was gonna be a good matchup"

"Sucks for Johnson not fighting in his hometown of St.Louis. Hoping they find a real good replacement for this. Frevola fights are always must see violence. He deserves an opponent who will bring the violence"

Fan reaction tweets regarding Michael Johnson withdrawing from UFC St. Louis [Image courtesy: @mma_orbit - X]

It will be interesting to see who the UFC matchmakers will have in mind as they look to keep Frevola on the card in what is sure to be an entertaining lightweight clash.

How long has Michael Johnson been competing in the UFC?

Michael Johnson is an excellent example of an MMA record not doing the fighters justice in terms of how good they are as he has been competing in the UFC for 14 years.

Johnson's lengthy tenure with the promotion dates back to his stint on 'The Ultimate Fighter', where he was Georges St-Pierre's first selection and made it to the finals before losing to teammate Jonathan Brookins. Although he came up short on 'TUF', he still went on to compete against a who's who of legends and picked up notable wins over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, and Edson Barboza.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Do you think the UFC will find a suitable opponent for Matt Frevola in time for UFC St.Louis? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion