"Run it back with sandman" - Top bantamweight's plans for a comeback at UFC 299 has fans buzzing

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan has called for a fight at the UFC 299 event.

The 135-pound division is home to some of the best fighters, like Yan, Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen, and Marlon Vera. It took the bantamweight division a while to shape up, but it is now being compared to lightweight, which has historically been the deepest division in the UFC.

Former champion Petr Yan rose to prominence due to his lethal striking and the uncanny ability to pick up the pace in the later rounds to overwhelm his opponents.

Yan lost the title in the most unceremonious way possible and has struggled to find his footing since the UFC 259 disqualification debacle. However, he is all set to re-launch his title campaign and wants to make a comeback at UFC 299.

In a recent post on X/Twitter, Petr Yan wrote:

“UFC 299 sounds good for the comeback.”

Petr Yan has amassed a huge fan following due to his stoic appearance and exciting fighting style. However, MMA enthusiasts have not witnessed the best of the Russian fighter in his most recent outings.

So when he revealed the intention to fight in early 2024, fans were left buzzing. But while some were happy to see him fight again, others were simply worried because of his lackluster performances in recent outings.

Here are some fan reactions to Yan’s post:

The UFC 299 pay-per-view event will take place in March 2024 and ‘No Mercy’ will have over 12 weeks to prepare for a potential fight. However, no opponent has been officially announced so far.

Petr Yan will attempt to reverse sudden fall from grace at UFC 299

Petr Yan became the UFC bantamweight champion by defeating longtime former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 251. He held an undefeated 7-0 record in the UFC until that point and many experts predicted the Russian to be a long-reigning champion of the division. However, Yan lost the title to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification due to an illegal knee.

He claimed the interim UFC bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267. But the Russian could not build the momentum as he went on to lose the title unification bout against Sterling in spite of being a huge favorite.

Yan has since lost to Sean O’Malley and most recently to Merab Dvalishvili. If the UFC books him to fight at UFC 299, Yan will look forward to getting back in the win column and put together a streak when he returns to the octagon.