“Running it back against Conor at UFC 300?” - Twitter erupts as Dustin Poirier hints at epic UFC 300 return

Dustin Poirier has hinted at an epic return at UFC 300, and fans are immensely excited as they believe he could be fighting a familiar foe.

UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed the headliners for UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299 as the promotion looks to kick off its 2024 pay-per-view schedule with an entertaining lineup of main event bouts. 'The Diamond' put his name in the mix for UFC 300 by simply tweeting:

"UFC 300"

Dustin Poirier's tweet hinting at his next bout

The post led to plenty of speculation as the former interim lightweight champion is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC and the No.3 ranked lightweight.

Some fans insinuated that there could possibly be another rematch between Dustin Poirier and either Conor McGregor or Justin Gaethje.

Fans wrote:

"Running it back against Conor at UFC 300?" [@CharlieQuinnMMA - X]

"Justin vs Dustin Trilogy" [@YaWifeInMeDms - X]

"Dustin in my opinion you should fight at 170, there’s a lot more interesting fights up there for you I feel." [@ZtnBlanco - X]

"UFC 300, Poirier vs Gaethje 3…" [@ToxicAntix - X]

"Get that quad fight with Conor please to headline." [@dude_mma - X]

"That huge card should have a DP fight." [@NorthKitten- X]

Fan reaction to the tweet

It remains to be seen whether Dustin Poirier will compete at UFC 300 or if the promotion has plans for him to fight sooner.

When did Dustin Poirier last compete?

Dustin Poirier last competed at UFC 291, where he fought Justin Gaethje in the main event for the 'BMF' title. The bout was a rematch of their 2018 encounter, which saw 'The Diamond' earn a fourth-round TKO win, and both fighters awarded a Fight of the Night bonus.

This time, the result didn't go in Poirier's favor as 'The Highlight' dropped with a perfectly-timed head kick to earn a knockout win at 1:00 of the second round to win the 'BMF' title.

Despite the loss to Gathje, 'The Diamond' was interested in fighting again this year as he was willing to replace Charles Oliveira and challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title after he was forced to withdraw from UFC 294.

