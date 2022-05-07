"Kade and Tye Ruotolo are all grown up" - Ruotolo brothers' 10-year glow up ahead of ONE Championship 157

ONE Championship's newest grappling sensations, the Ruotolo brothers, had what people call a "glow up."

Jiu-jitsu's first child stars started rolling on the mats when they were little boys and became the sport's hottest prospects when they were just 10. Imagine what you were doing when you were that age. Kade and Tye Ruotolo were already strangling their opponents like it was nothing.

From there, the prodigious twins started bagging wins over world-class black belts while they were just teenage purple belts. They truly are the definition of the word "prodigy." Undeniably gifted and supremely athletic, the Ruotolos continued their ascent to black belt while becoming jiu-jitsu's new brand of killers.

Both Kade and Tye seem to have minds that operate like super computers as they calculate submission and attacking opportunities in split-second windows. It's quite frightening for their opponents once they have their momentum going.

In a recent post by ONE Championship, the promotion showed what major difference just 10 years can make in an athlete's young career.

In 2012, the Ruotolo brothers look like they're your average little rascals. In 2022, however, they look like guys you don't want to mess with in a dark alley. These boys are going places.

The Ruotolo brothers make their ONE Championship debuts at ONE 157

As part of the main card of ONE 157, jiu-jitsu rising stars Kade and Tye Ruotolo will make their debuts inside the famed ONE Championship circle.

Meeting them on the mats are two of the most decorated and well-known grapplers in history, Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon and Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki. Needless to say, the intrigue here is through the roof.

Tonon is known to be one of the few who has revolutionized leglock submissions, while Aoki has put Japanese MMA and submission grappling on the map.

It's legends vs. the future of the sport. Old guard vs. the new breed. It doesn't get any more exciting than that.

ONE is truly ramping up their submission grappling arm and by putting matches like this together, they'll cater to both casual and hardcore fans. The Asian organization is doing what most grappling organizations have failed in the past. They're effectively bringing the sport into the mainstream.

Edited by Harvey Leonard