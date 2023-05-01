Ruotolo brothers reveal their training philosophy whenever they make mistakes

Kade and Tye Ruotolo stressed the importance of learning from your mistakes rather than trying to ignore them out of frustration.

The 20-year-old twin prodigies will make their respective returns to the Circle over the next few weeks with Tye Ruotolo up first. The IBJJF world champion is scheduled for a submission superfight with reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this Friday (May 5) night.

Before attempting to score his third-straight win with the promotion, Tye Ruotolo alongside his brother participated in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) where the duo answered questions from fans from around the world.

Asked by one fan how they overcame the obstacles and mistakes made on the mat, the twins responded by saying:

“Having each other to push, and support has been a huge factor in our successes. In the beginning stages I’m sure you hear this a lot but consistency really is huge!"

"Also if you make mistakes in a round and get in a couple bad spots don’t block them out and maybe ask your coach down the line. Make sure you are asking yourself not only how you got there, but why you got there as well.”

Debuting alongside his brother at ONE 157 last year, Tye Ruotolo sent submission-grappling fans into a frenzy with his jaw-dropping 97-second submission of ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon.

He followed that up with another impressive performance, scoring another finish against former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Making his first appearance of 2023, Tye Ruotolo will be tasked with taking out a very determined Reinier de Ridder. ‘The Dutch Knight’ is coming off the first setback of his mixed martial career, suffering a first-round knockout against two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Will Tye Ruotolo make it three straight inside the Circle or will Reinier de Ridder hand the submission sensation his first defeat loss in ONE Championship? Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can find out this Friday night live and for free in U.S. primetime.

