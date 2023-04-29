Ruotolo brothers share the secret to locking in a tight buggy choke

Aside from the evolution of leg locks, the buggy choke has grown in popularity in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu community in recent years. Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade have both mastered this technique down to a T.

Grapplers know that being stuck at the bottom of side control is a tricky position, considering it’s usually a non-threatening spot for the person on top. Well, that was until the buggy choke came along.

The sneaky triangle variation catches a lot of people off guard. Basically, an arm blocks off blood to one side of the opponent’s neck, while the legs block off the other part.

It’s a flashy and extremely intricate technique that requires hip mobility, long limbs, and insane flexibility.

Check out this clip of Kade and Tye Ruotolo demonstrating three buggy choke concepts to perfection:

In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, the sensational twins enthusiastically interacted with their fans.

They even shared a hack to complete the creative technique, after one fan asked the secret to a tighter buggy choke:

“Side crunch, and flex your lat,” the Ruotolo brothers wrote.

Kade Ruotolo even used that nifty tweak when he finished Cole Franson with a beautiful buggy choke at a WNO event in 2021.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will be defending his crown for a second time against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11.

Tye Ruotolo, on the other hand, will make his third Circle appearance against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The middleweight submission grappling showdown will take place on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire card will air live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

