Ruotolo twins name their all-time favorite submission holds

World champions Kade and Tye Ruotolo revealed their favorite submissions during a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything).

The popular submission grappling duo made their ONE Championship debut on the same night in 2022 as the promotion presented ONE 157 live from their home away from home, Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tye Ruotolo earned himself a jaw-dropping submission win over ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon in just 97 seconds. Kade Ruotolo followed that up with a dominant decision victory over Japanese combat sports legend Shinya Aoki.

The Ruotolo twins will be back in action over the next few weeks, but before making their respective turns to the circle, the popular twin grappling savants answered some fan questions on Reddit. Asked by one user what their favorite submissions were, they responded by saying:

“Darce and buggy choke."

Tye and Kade Ruotolo will once again put their skills on display, with the former making his return to action on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Tye Ruotolo is set to square off against reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling super fight as part of the promotion’s long-awaited U.S. debut.

Weeks later at ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship on the line when he meets 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker. His Norwegian challenger has already secured two very impressive wins under the ONE Championship banner, having bested both Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch both ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5 and June 9.

