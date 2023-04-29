Tye Ruotolo says his twin Kade has more spontaneity during matches

Tye Ruotolo believes his twin brother and ONE world champion, Kade Ruotolo, is much more spontaneous in his submission grappling matchups.

In 2022, the 20-year-old submission sensations took the grappling world by storm, making their ONE Championship debuts on the same night at ONE 157. Since then, both have made history, with Tye Ruotolo becoming the youngest IBJJF world champion and Kade Ruotolo holding the distinction of being the youngest ADCC world champion in the history of the competition.

Engaging in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Tye Ruotolo was asked about the differences between his approach to submission grappling matches versus that of his brother.

“Kade has a little more spontaneity and send it mentality, I like to stick to the game plan and break my opponents first mentally,” Ruotolo replied.

On May 5, Tye Ruotolo will climb back into the Circle for a highly anticipated submission superfight against reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. The bout will emanate from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado as ONE Championship makes its long-awaited debut in the United States.

Submission grappling aficionados will also be treated to a ONE flyweight submission grappling world title match as champion Mikey Musumeci puts his strap on the line for the second time against Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai.

Five weeks later at ONE Fight Night 11, ONE lightweight submission grappling titleholder Kade Ruotolo will make his own return to the Circle, defending his crown against 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker. The Norwegian standout already has two impressive wins under the ONE Championship banner. If he can make it three in a row, he will leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch both ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

