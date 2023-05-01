Ruotolo twins name surfing legend Kelly Slater as their favorite surfer

Over the last year and a half, ONE Championship has continued to expand as the home of martial arts, pushing submission grappling to the forefront by signing the likes of Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

Submission grappling has seen a rise in popularity in recent times and ONE has helped give the sport a new platform for competitors to showcase their skills.

Featuring on the promotion’s biggest events alongside elite competitors from the worlds of MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing, ONE is becoming a home for the best grapplers on the planet.

The Ruotolo twins have been one of the biggest success stories to come out of this scene over the last several years and both have already achieved great things under the ONE banner.

Whilst his brother Kade is the current lightweight submission grappling world champion, Tye has competed in some high-profile match-ups that have shown that he is willing to take on any and all challengers.

That’s no different in his upcoming contest at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. ONE Championship is set to host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Showcasing the best grappling that ONE can possibly deliver, Tye Ruotolo will face the current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a grapplers dream matchup.

Ahead of both Kade and Tye’s return to the Circle, they took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything, giving the fans the opportunity to pose them some burning questions.

Under the account name FearlessMarsupial421, one fan asked the twins about their other big passions in life, surfing and skating:

“Salute champs! Who is y’all favorite surfer and skater?”

They responded:

“Sick question, favorite surfer is the goat Kelly. We also loved Andy irons and Parko. Favorite skater is Christian Hosoi and Nyjah”

Screenshot from the Ruotolo brothers' Reddit: AMA

Tye will face Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 with his brother Kade set for a title defense at ONE Fight Night 11. Both events will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

