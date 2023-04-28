Ruotolo twins reveal what their rest looks like in Reddit AMA session

Top submission grapplers Kade and Tye Ruotolo consistently put in the needed work to succeed in their craft but also find time to rest to balance things out.

The twin brothers joined ONE Championship last year and have taken the promotion by storm.

In just a short time, the 20-year-old fighters have become among the faces of submission grappling in ONE. In fact, Kade Ruotolo became the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion in just his second outing back in October.

The extensive training they are getting at Atos Jiu-Jitsu under the guidance of Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and fellow ONE fighter Andre Galvao has done wonders in advancing their careers.

But in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade shared that it is not all work for them. They also make room to allow their bodies to recover from all the training they do apart from pursuing other passions like surfing and skating.

In answering one of the fans who asked about their rest days and recovery methods, the two said:

“We rest about three times a week, that being active recovery. Our number one tool is foundation training, we also love cryotherapy and acupuncture for extra help.”

The next few months will see the Ruotolo twins return to action.

Tye Ruotolo will be the first to sail off as he will be competing on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States.

He is battling ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling super fight, part of the promotion’s stacked card for its first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Against Reinier de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo will try to stay undefeated after winning his first two fights in ONE.

His brother Kade Ruotolo, for his part, returns on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand. He will stake his world title against Tommy Langaker of Norway.

All ONE Fight Night events are available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

