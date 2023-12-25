"Russian Ice Queenie" - Fans and fellow UFC ring girls react to Arianny Celeste's "Aspen to Las Vegas" holiday party bash

Arianny Celeste's snaps of her "Aspen to Las Vegas" holiday party bash have taken social media by storm.

The former UFC ring girl made her debut in 2006. Celeste went on to become an iconic presence, earning multiple 'Ring Girl of the Year' awards and participating in numerous high-profile pay-per-view events during her time with the UFC. However, she recently announced her retirement alongside fellow ring girl Brittney Palmer after UFC 296.

Celeste's time as a UFC ring girl has helped her gain a massive following on social media. Her devoted followers are quick to respond to anything that she posts on social media. The same happened recently when she shared snaps from her Aspen-themed holiday party bash in Las Vegas. She captioned the post by saying:

"Brought Aspen to Las Vegas! I love my friends and family and it’s a dream to be able to give spread holiday cheer to all of them. Happy holidays!"

Take a look at Arianny Celeste's party video below:

Reacting to the video, fans along with her fellow UFC ring girls flooded the comment section of her post. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Always coming through with the holiday cheer"

"Russian Ice Queenie"

"Fabulous to see, everyone is having a awesome time"

Fans reactions

When Arianny Celeste opened up about the awkward moments the ring girls have to encounter at the UFC

As mentioned earlier, Arianny Celeste was with the UFC since 2006. During her time, she has experienced a fair share of unforgettable, awkward, and humorous moments from behind the scenes.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Iron magazine back in 2015, she spoke about some of the lighter moments that occur backstage during weigh-ins. While recalling how fighters sometimes strip down to meet the scale's requirements, she said:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked. Then, all of a sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"